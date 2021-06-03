Twitch It was not spared from controversy so far this year, and began to give what to talk about with famous people hot tubs, channels where there are only people in bathing suits.

Leaving aside the complaints and comparisons with streamers who wear wide necklines, it is striking that the new category of the site has the most viewed clip, and not because it is something complex.

Oddly enough, the most viewed video of Twitch During the month of May it is a girl showing her butt in a bathing suit, and her number of views continues to grow.

Mia malkova is a streamer dedicated to video games, mainly World of warcraft, but from time to time he gives his relaxation time in the category hot tub.

Recently Twitch revealed some interesting facts about the content that is seen on its platform, and surprisingly, the most viewed clip belongs to the butt of this streamer.

So far the number of visits for said video exceeds 517 thousand, and they continue to increase every day.

Although there will be no shortage of those who take this as a sign that Twitch is in decline, actually the most viewed clips tend to be of strange or funny things.

Mia malkova It has a community that exceeds 545 thousand followers, and one of them decided that it was necessary to preserve such a peculiar clip of the rear of the streamer.

Hot tubs are below video games on Twitch

There is a good part of the public of the streaming platform that enjoys seeing people in bathing suits, but their number is far below that of video games.

While gamer themes tend to be over 100,000 viewers, hot tubs barely reach 10,000 on Twitch, so fear not, audiences know what they’re looking for.

