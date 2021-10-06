As we reported this morning, a large data leak has affected Twitch, especially the source code of the site, some unannounced projects and information on how much streamers are paid. Currently the company has not yet said anything about it, but it is a very serious situation for the platform.

Among the projects not yet announced also appears “Vapor“, the code name of a program that would have been a direct competitor of Steam. Currently we do not know if this library of games will then be made official, but in essence it would have included all the features of Twitch, making it even easier to bring the games on the platform for streamers.

The first clues of the Amazon project emerged in 2017, three years after the acquisition of Twitch. The patent describes a user interface used to “order, purchase or otherwise obtain demos or full versions of the games“. This patented software will also contain a viewer user interface that can be used for”view streams, participate in live game sessions, and start new game sessions“.

Grabbed Vapor, the codename for Amazon’s Steam competitor. Seems to intigrate most of Twitch’s features as well as a bunch of game specific support like fortnite and pubg.

Also includes some Unity code for a game called Vapeworld, which I assume is some sort of VR chat thing. pic.twitter.com/4KeeEOspyQ – Sinoc (@ Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

The source code leak is likely to lead to further news on other projects conceived by Twitch and Amazon – stay tuned with us to find out more.

