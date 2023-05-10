













Twitch freezes streamer’s account for broadcasting Zelda gameplay | EarthGamer

What happens is that Alanah Pearce, a video game reporter and content creator, received a DMCA claim while streaming a video of this Link adventure. That’s why her account ended up banned.

However, he did nothing wrong! On his Twitter account (@Charalanahzard), Pearce noted that he was broadcasting a video of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom that it was a preview of another medium.

We recommend: Nintendo launches summary of Breath of the Wild to receive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

she pointed ‘[risas]my Twitch got suspended midstream because I was reacting to a Zelda preview video from @SkillUpYT’.

In view of this, this journalist decided to appeal the decision. This claim for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it was wrong.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Twitch acted very quickly, and that was highlighted by Alanah Pearce. In another comment, she said ‘a successful unlock at full speed, I disputed it with Twitch as fake DMCA’. She was banned for one hour 10 minutes 10 seconds.

In the end, he did not incur any infraction. Some legal representative of Nintendo exceeded his claim related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom; whoever it is should be more careful.

It would appear that Nintendo DMCA’d me for watching approved Zelda gameplay lmao — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) May 9, 2023

The illegal leaking of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom several days before the release of the game is what has Nintendo in the highest state of alert.

So much so that it has even attacked emulator developers that allow this title to run on other platforms.

Obviously posting bootleg gameplay of this adventure, whether via Twitch or YouTube, is something he cannot tolerate.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Which is why DMCA complaints will surely continue to pop up this week on the video services mentioned above.

Especially if we take into account that this long-awaited video game for Nintendo Switch will officially go on sale on May 12, 2023.

But this very zeal, as can be seen, is the source of mistakes on the part of Nintendo employees. This is when he applies the well-known phrase ‘the just pay for sinners’.

Apart from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.