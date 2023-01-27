Something that cannot be discussed is that twitch is one of the largest streaming pages in the world, even being the most popular for streaming games compared to Youtube. And although its operation is almost impeccable all the time, sometimes there are problems that affect user channels, whether with large or few numbers.

It has been mentioned that the platform is beginning to massively ban some accounts, which are people who visit their favorite influencers to pass the time on their streams. This also goes for some streamers who are on the rise in growth. The reason is because these are supposedly bots.

Here some user comments:

My Twitch account has been suspended ✨ indefinitely ✨ for using bots that I have clearly never used and I smell that I have been hacked (again) despite the fact that I have the security of two steps and all the pod I want to die. Good morning to those who have it. pic.twitter.com/H3d4fW2Y6j — Hyedria (@PaulaGLD) January 23, 2023

Update after doing some research and talking to a former Twitch member:

Those of us who have been on twitch for many years have many built-in extensions that are deprecated and we are not even aware of it because it was at the bottom of the connection list. + pic.twitter.com/qfC65MDzG4 – Juan Antonio (@ScaiLanCrei) January 23, 2023

In the media, users reiterate that they are the ones who control their account and not a bot. Problem that can be solved by submitting a ticket to the page and waiting a couple of days, and apparently the complications come from extensions related to the platform. And it is said that hackers could gain access through old connections.

However, her own twitch He has commented that in some time it could be corrected.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is certainly important to be careful with accounts, especially for streamers who already make a living from broadcasting. So if this happens to you with your account, you have to report it instantly.