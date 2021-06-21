The controversy after the creation of the Hot Tub section and the merger of this category with that of the ASMR does not seem to want to diminish. The most famous of the twitchers involved, Amouranth, in fact, is extremely disappointed with the decision of Twitch to ban her from the platform and lash out at all right-thinking people who believe that Hot Tub / ASMR do not create maniacs that annoy other girls.

The issue is somewhat polarizing a platform like Twitch, born as a reference point for video games and gamers, but over time becoming a broader phenomenon, with rather implications. extravagant, if we want to use this word.

The Hot Tub customs clearance, in fact, it has made the boundary between the platform and something that one sees not for video games, but to satisfy different appetites, increasingly blurred. Nothing wrong with that, God forbid, but many have wondered if it was the case that Twitch was hosting this kind of content, so much so as to push the platform to take action, banning Amouranth and Indiefoxx.

The twitcher, however, does not agree: “I will always find it enormously ironic that the generation that fought because ‘violent video games do not cause an increase in the sale of weapons or crimes’ (and I agree) immediately change their mind and say nonsense like ‘Hot Tub / ASMR girls literally create maniacs that bother other streamers!’ “Amouranth said on Twitter.

“I’ve always wondered how ‘who thinks children’ and other botched solutions came about. How is it possible that people try to gloss over systemic problems by blaming causes that have no basis in reality? Zoomer & millennials are more similar to boomers than we thought! ” the streamer commented.