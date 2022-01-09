Fabian ‘Febiven’ Diepstraten, ex-professional player from League of Legends, now withdrawn, it was banned from Twitch on January 8, 2022 due to some racist jokes made during a live stream on the platform.

The former FNATIC player retired in 2021 to pursue a career as an influencer, focusing on streaming. During the offending live stream, ours indulged in anti-Polish comments, which cost him reporting and bans.

Febiven has not yet commented on what happened. In reality, it hasn’t even confirmed yet whether the ban came due to racist jokes, although it is very likely. However this is his first ban, so it should be reinstated soon, although we don’t know how far it will be kept away from streams.

Twitch of course did not comment on what happened, to protect the privacy of its users, even if its guidelines regarding racism are very clear and leave little room for doubt.