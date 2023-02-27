In the 2022 Twitch has recorded some not exactly positive data. In particular the drop in viewers it was quite accentuated, given that we are talking about -9.4% compared to 2021, which however must be remembered as the year of the pandemic. Be that as it may, a further decline is also expected in 2023.

The data was reported by the site SullyGnome, which has been monitoring video streaming platforms since 2016. Twitch reached its peak viewership in April 2021 (3.1 million), after a steady year-over-year growth. In December 2022, however, the peak was only 2.2 million, which had grown back to 2.5 in January 2023 (in any case -13% compared to January 2022).

The -9.4% figure takes into account the full year and is in line with the decline in live stream hours, which fell by 9.8%.

The factors that caused the decline appear to be several. We have already reported on the pandemic, to which, however, must be added the lack of popularity of some new launchesespecially among live services, and the decrease in interest in esports, with conspicuous drops for League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Another determining factor was the flight of streamers to other shores, such as YouTube, Facebook Gaming and Kick, attracted by the prospect of higher revenues offered by their respective companies.

The result is that Twitch has lost 5.4% in one year partner streamersdropped to 50,702.

In any case, it must be said that Amazon’s video streaming platform is still largely the most popular and can count on the biggest streamers, such as xQc, Kai Cenat, Ibai, Auronplay, GrefG, Hasan, Gaules and many others.