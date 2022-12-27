Twitch has posted a celebratory video of the VTuberone of the most followed categories of the platform in 2022, but made a mistake: in the accompanying text he defined them artificial intelligenceseffectively offending them and unleashing their resentment.

The offending Twitch tweet

In fact, VTubers are not generated by artificial intelligences, but they do have some authors behind the avatars that manage them and make them act. According to many VTubers, talking about artificial intelligence is misleading and shows a great ignorance on the platform side.

Tomathin, Business Development Manager at VShojo, noted, “Twitch, I appreciate the love, but respectfully, VTubing has nothing to do with AI.”

The VTuber Techy added that: “We do not create AI and we are not AI. We are animated characters in real time. We are real people.”

The result of the controversy is that the tweet, published on December 23, 2022, has been viewed 1.6 million times, has been quoted more than 3,000 times and has generated a huge discussion. VTubers simply want to be recognized for who they are and don’t want to be associated with AI Art, which Tomathin says is harming many talented artists, even those working with VTubers.

He then explained that to realize i 3D models gods and VTubers it takes months, with different posts from many different people. Artificial intelligence is actually only used to track the face.