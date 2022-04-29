According to a report published on the Bloomberg pages, Twitch might decide to cut wages of the most successful streamer due to the pressure from above by Amazon who wants to increase the earnings of the platform at all costs.

The report cites people familiar with the matter who say Twitch plans to reduce its subscription revenue percentage 70% to 50% for the most followed channels of the platform, we are therefore talking about a cut of about 29%. The standard share for purple platform partners is 50%, but higher rates have been guaranteed for larger streamers in the past.

As part of this possible change, streamers who currently have a contract with Twitch could be released from the exclusivity clause and thus also broadcast on other platforms, such as YouTube. According to the report, Twitch is also considering the idea of incentivize streamers to run more ads advertising on its channels.

In any case, for the moment we recommend taking the above information with pliers, as they are rumors without official confirmation.

Staying on the subject, tickets are now available to participate in the TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam, the event that will take place between 16 and 17 July 2022.