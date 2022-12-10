Inclusion in the tool dedicated to fundraiser from Twitch of a’anti-trans association many users didn’t like it, who started protesting vehemently against the video streaming platform.

In July 2022, Twitch integrated a fundraising system that allows creators to send money to various charities, without having to use external platforms. On December 7, 2022, Twitch added support for several associations, which added to those already present. Among these there is also one accused of anti-trans positions, called LGB Alliance.

On LGB Alliance website one can in fact read: “We recognize that sex is binary, female and male, and that it is determined at the moment of conception, observed at birth (or in the womb), and recorded. We reject the co-optation of rare medical differences in sexual development in order to to question the binary nature of sex.”

Many have wanted to publicly express their disagreement with the inclusion of the LGB Alliance on Twitch, some speaking out of disgust:

Who remembering that LGB Alliance is a group that has taken public anti-trans positions:

A forum post was born out of the protests User Voice of Twitch which requests the removal of the LGB Alliance and Autism Speaks (an association criticized because it considers autism a disease to be treated and eradicated from society, favoring discriminatory positions towards autistic people) from the fundraising tool. The post received nearly four thousand votes in 24 hours.

Twitch has not yet officially responded to the criticisms leveled at it.