Twitch decided not to withdraw from his position, announced in September 2022, and confirmed the revenue division with streamers from 50/50 also extended to top streamers. In the past Twitch had given some top streamers favor contracts, but currently does not want to go back to a 70/30 split under any circumstances, as some have suggested.

The lower revenues have prompted some streamers to abandon the platform to move on to the competition, YouTube and Kick in particular. Be that as it may, Twitch does not want to take a step back, as said by Chief Product Officer Tom Verrilli and Chief Monetization Officer Mike Minton in an interview granted to The Verge magazine. However, the two stated that Twitch is working on other tools to make monetize streamers, in addition to those already available, emphasizing the success of the new advertising system, which seems to have received a lot of positive feedback since it was implemented.

Just speaking of the advertising system, Minton said that the development team is carefully evaluating the placement of spot and their intrusiveness, especially when a viewer is discovering a channel and might be demotivated to follow it.

The two recognized that it is always more difficult to become content creators successful, but they also said now is the right time to try Twitch, as many influencers flee in search of bigger incomes.

Currently the most popular alternatives are the aforementioned YouTube, which offers 70% of the revenues, and Kick, which however seems to have a big gambling problem.