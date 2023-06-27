













Twitch competition wants Pokimane, but she is not allowed despite the offer

In a recent chat he had with a well-known outlet, he was asked if he would accept a $10 million contract to broadcast on Kick, and his answer makes his point clear.

What Pokimane said about leaving Twitch for Kick was ‘No. And it’s not because I got $10 million. It’s just because I’m good the way I am’.

To the above, he added ‘why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have it, some of it is so embarrassing to me personally. I understand if you need to earn money, right?’.

With that, he implies that from the monetary point of view he does not intend to change platforms.

Pokimane finished off by saying ‘for me to do bad things when I have money, [simplemente] I can’t. Like, yuck. Can anyone put this into words better than me? It’s almost embarrassing’.

It should be noted that this streamer has criticized others for switching from Twitch to Kick. The curious thing about the case is that Kick once wanted to work with her, and that was revealed by the CEO of the service, Ed Craven. Despite his comments, he is still interested.

Craven commented ‘in terms of people we wanted to work with who turned us down…I’ll be blunt, we actually wanted to work with Pokimane right now’.

Then he added ‘That was a name we discussed at first, but I don’t think she wants to work with us. We’ll see if that changes.

Then Ed Craven laughed and added ‘I’m serious, we were big fans, but listen, that’s right, okay, we’ll see what happens’.

It doesn’t seem like it’s something that happens right away. Apart from Pokimane and Twitch we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

