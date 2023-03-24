A few days ago Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, resigned from the company and shared his decision via Twitter. Now hundreds of workers at this video streaming service have lost their jobs.

In October 2006 we started working on live video for the internet. That became Twitch. More than 16 years later, I’m now a father and ready to move to my next phase of life. I wrote a blog post, but the short version is: thank you so much to everyone who built this with me. — Emmett Shear (@eshear) March 16, 2023

So it doesn’t hurt to take a look back and see how it all started. When Shear announced his departure on March 16, he commented ‘In October 2006 we started working on live video for the Internet. That ended up turning into Twitch’.

To the above, he added personal reasons for leaving the company and highlighted ‘more than 16 years later, I am now a father and ready to move on to the next stage of my life’.

Shear finished off with ‘I wrote a blog post but the short version is; Thank you very much to everyone who built this with me’.

The fact is that some think that the resignation of the co-founder of Twitch also implies that he knew that Amazon would cut employees.

That happened recently; Amazon announced that a total of 9,000 of its workers were laid off. However, it should be noted that that’s the full number between services like Amazon Prime, Prime Video, AWS, and Twitch.

Due to what was disclosed, this service lost more than 400; at this point it is not known how its absence will affect the operation of this platform. That is something that remains to be seen in the following weeks.

Why did Amazon lay off employees from Twitch and other companies?

Regardless of the departure of the Twitch co-founder, Amazon gave its reasons for laying off thousands of its employees.

Who did it was its CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​who admitted that this was a ‘hard decision’ but thinks it’s the best for the company in the long run.

According to this executive, for several years they expanded their employment base. But due to the current and future economic uncertainty they decided to be more efficient in costs and personnel.

The idea is that Amazon increases efficiency while investing in the long term to offer better experiences to consumers, improving their lives and the company as a whole.

In the first phase of this plan, 18,000 jobs were cut; That happened last January. It is in the second that they decided to add around 9 thousand.

They’ll still be cutting back on hiring, and Jassy hopes things will work out better going forward.

