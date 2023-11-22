From November 28 to December 3, live video streaming site Twitch will promote streamers’ charitable fundraisers by highlighting them on its homepage and social channels. This initiative is part of the global Together for Good event, organized by the live streaming service to celebrate the generosity of the community. In fact, over the years, streamers have often mobilized their communities, raising awareness of various causes and organizing initiatives for good. Through gaming marathons, speedrunning challenges, and sales of vintage video games, the Twitch community has donated over $400 million to charity in 2023 alone.

Over the next week, Twitch will give all streamers who use Twitch Charity, the fundraising tool integrated into the service and which allows them to choose from tens of thousands of global charities, or on Tiltify, the opportunity to appear on the homepage of the service. Simply include the hashtags #TogetherForGood or #Charity in the contents or title of your live streams during the days of the event. For the entire week of Together For Good, Twitch will highlight on the home page the live charities in favor of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, committing to donate to the pediatric hospital the same amount that will be raised by the community, up to 100 thousand dollars. Space will also be given to other charitable organizations or events, including Movember, Games Done Quick, Cure Cancer’s Game On Cancer, Trans Lifeline and more. All community donations will be processed by PayPal’s Giving Fund and Twitch will not receive any fees.