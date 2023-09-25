Twitch has announced the beta for a new feature called Twitch Chat and Events. This feature will help streamers keep track of what’s happening in their community by merging their activity feed, events, and chat messages into one easy-to-filter window. Events in the Feed will appear next to the Chat, eliminating the need to switch between windows. Filters also allow streamers to focus on specific events or messages, but unfiltered chat will always be available. Streamers can use Twitch Chat and Events in Stream Manager, OBS, or as a standalone pop-out window. The beta will be available to approximately 20% of streamers in the coming weeks.

Launching this month is the Privacy Center, a hub for all things privacy on Twitch, including how to set up privacy controls and what streamers can do to protect their personal information and exercise their rights. in the field. Streamers will be able to access the Privacy Center at twitch.tv/privacy, as soon as it is available. We also announced two updates to existing moderation tools to help streamers and their moderators keep their communities safe: Streamers can share moderator comments with channels they share ban information with. This helps give streamers and moderators more context about why some users may have been, for example, banned, so they can be better informed to take action. With this update, the maximum number of sharing relationships that channels can have will also be increased: from 30 to 50;

The second update is related to Shield Mode, now integrated directly into the Mod View, helping to support a more integrated moderation workflow. With this update the general appearance of the Mod View has also been renewed to streamline the page and make it easier to find what you are looking for, especially for new moderators. For those who preferred the previous interface, there is an option that allows you to return to it. A new learning path titled Copyright & Your Channel will be launched at Creator Camp. This will give streamers a better understanding of Twitch’s laws and policies, so they can better understand what they can and cannot stream on the service. With the help of this new learning path, streamers will be able to read information that directly applies to how the DMCA process works on Twitch, covering what streamers should do if they receive a copyright attack, guidance on how share content on Twitch and more.

As part of this new copyright education hub, Twitch is launching Twitch’s Copyright School, which will include a series of videos and a short quiz to test your understanding of copyright law, Twitch’s DMCA process, and other information. It will be available to all Twitch users who want to learn the rules and take a proactive approach to respecting others’ copyrighted content. With the launch of this new course, Twitch will invite eligible users who receive a copyright strike to complete Copyright School and take the quiz at the end of the session to have 1 copyright strike removed from their account. If a streamer receives a copyright strike and is entitled to have it removed, she will receive an email and notification on Twitch to complete Copyright School.

While streamers can participate in Copyright School on Creator Camp as often as they like, they will only receive strike removal if they are eligible and have been invited to participate in Copyright School. Eligibility for removal of a copyright strike through Copyright School is updated once every 12 months and so it is important to pay attention during the course and learn from past mistakes. On the official Twitch channel it is possible to rewatch the episode of Patch Notes in which the company executives announce all these news.