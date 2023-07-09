













Among them is Discovery Feed, which allows users to scroll through clips created by content generators, and another is Stories, which will allow streamers to obtain contributions from their followers.

Twitch Stories can be received even when there are no live streams. It should be noted that both this feature and Discovery Feed are not implemented yet.

Actually, it will be until the autumn of this year that they will come into operation. Regarding the stories, they will be on the Following page within the same application of this service and can be seen while they are active as on Instagram or Facebook.

Stories on Twich will take the form of ephemeral clips, images, text updates, and even polls. The idea behind them is to reach a streamer’s followers, although they can still be shared only with subscribers.

Viewers will be able to see these stories alongside those of other content generators they follow. Regarding Discovery Feeds, the idea is more reminiscent of TikTok, with content that can be browsed.

Most of this will comprise Twitch Clips but the idea is for users to discover new streamers instead of always watching the same ones.

Many content creators will be represented in Discovery Feeds, regardless of whether they are streaming live or not.

But the idea is not to be aware of all the Clips that come out, although they can be shared on TikTok. Stories will debut in October and Discovery Feeds in the fall.

The option to export to TikTok will arrive in August. Apart from Twitch we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

