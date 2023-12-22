













We are referring to cases of content generators or streamers who appear without any clothing but with the typical black censorship bars, both at chest level and in their pelvic area.

Likewise, there is no shortage of those who now resort to typical mosaics to cover their nudity on Twitch. The worst thing about it is that a large percentage of these videos appear on the main page of this service.

So complaints from viewers did not take long to appear, and the company decided to act with a heavy hand. That's why the streamers who started it all, like firedancer and Morgpie, ended up getting banned… for a while.

Fountain: Twitter.

In the case of the first, he had a recent broadcast on Twitch, so his ban was temporary. For some users, this company should be stricter, because otherwise things will continue to get worse.

It is evident that stricter but also more specific guidelines must be applied. But others see that this platform is increasingly evolving into a platform with more adult content and not as accessible as before.

Years ago you would go to YouTube and they would show you on the cover a random game in Nuketown, Pokemon in 1 minute and Ronaldinho craziest skills ever Now a 12-year-old boy joins Twitch and on the main page this appears in recommended xd https://t.co/1qIe2033AI — Baptistao (@Baptistaooo) December 21, 2023

It is because of this that others are asking Twitch to issue a new statement that responds to what is happening.

But the company, at least for now, prefers to remain silent. Maybe it's just a matter of dates, that is, because we are at the end of the year, things will continue like this until 2024 begins.

The ideal would be an announcement in January and we will see how things go. Streamers and users want things as clear as possible.

