Despite having precautionary measures and being careful with what he shows in his live broadcasts, the Spanish streamer, Ibai Llanos, was banned from Twitch for 24 hours after accidentally showing the image of a penis.

Ibai was about to play a game of Geoguessr with his viewers, but he didn’t realize that one of them wanted to troll him and put a male member as a profile picture.

The user, who was even named ‘Ibaibaneado‘, it fulfilled its objective and the Ibai He had to face a 24-hour ban on his channel, even though he closed his broadcast as soon as possible and removed all clips and video of the penis.

An unfair ban on Ibai?

It was through social networks that Ibai disclosed the reasons for his ban, and although Twitch acted in accordance with its policies, the punishment of the member of G2 EsportsIt was never his intention to show his penis on stream.

One day after suspension for showing accidental nudity, Ibai published some stories on Instagram to tell in more detail everything that happened with Twitch, although he was calm about being able to recover his account.

‘I reacted instantly, I changed the scene as soon as I saw it (the penis), I closed streaming to delete the VOD, to delete the video that was uploaded to the channel. I deleted all the clips instantly, but apparently that’s not enough to avoid the ban. Not even so you can avoid the ban even though they are banning you because of an asshole, ‘he said Ibai.

Fortunately, Ibai He was able to regain his channel after serving the punishment time and now he is streaming normally, although with greater attention so that another penis does not sneak in on the screen.



