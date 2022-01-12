The popular streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has been banned from Twitch, after airing the anime death Note streaming.

While the reason for the ban is not officially confirmed, it is likely the result of a DMCA copyright strike passed down to Twitch by the anime’s rights holders. The ban appears to be similar to that issued to Imane “Pokimane” Anys. Anys, which streams for Offline TV, the same streaming group as Wang, received a DMCA complaint while streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender and was banned.

However, Anys’s punishment wasn’t too harsh. Her channel’s suspension lasted just 48 hours, according to her tweets, before it was brought back online. Anys then went live with a 12-hour stream Monday morning, the day after she recovered her account, and averaged around 27,000 viewers for the majority of the stream. Based on Twitchtracker numbers, that’s around 6,000 more than last month’s average.

welp, looks like i’ll be seeing you guys in a month – Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 11, 2022

In a later update, Wang suggested on Twitter that the ban is likely to last a month.

