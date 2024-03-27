Twitch has decided to change its rules following what happened recently: starting from March 29th, streaming focused on private parts they will no longer be allowed, under penalty of ban.

Naturally this is a reaction to the idea had by the streamer Morgpie, who streamed directly on her butt and her cleavage, trying in this way to bypass the guidelines of the platform.

“Our community guidelines are designed to make Twitch a welcoming place“, we read in a note. “Content on Twitch is constantly evolving and we want to ensure that these rules work as intended and keep pace with emerging behaviors.”

“When necessary, we update our rules to account for these changes in streamer behaviors and to clarify to the community what is allowed. Starting Friday, March 29, content that focuses on intimate body parts for an extended period of time will be banned.”