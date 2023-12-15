This week the Twitch platform has been the eye of controversy in the world of entertainment in general, since for months sexual content has been allowed without the possibility of a ban, since as long as people do not show private parts directly to the camera It was totally valid. The reason is that this generates millions of views that bring a lot of money to the company, but it seems that this is going to end soon due to complaints from affiliates who do not consider this as acceptable content.

After complaints, Twitch has made modifications that will return to the regulations in which nudes of real people or characters that supposedly have artistic purposes will not be admitted, which was the shield of many creators to say that there was nothing wrong with the content . Now, they can only be seen in video games that have a rating of over 18 years of age and that are partial, not that they are shown all the time without any clothes.

Here is the statement:

We're making some additional updates to our Sexual Content Policy. We realize that our earlier update caused confusion and appreciate all the feedback we've received. Thanks for always coming together with us to help build the best version of Twitch. Check out the changes here:… https://t.co/Qj9IJLntff —Twitch (@Twitch) December 15, 2023

We are making some additional updates to our Sexual Content Policy. We know our previous update caused confusion and we appreciate all the feedback we've received. Thank you for always joining us to help create the best version of Twitch. We have decided that we went too far with this change. Digital sampling of nudes presents a unique challenge; Artificial Intelligence can be used to create realistic images, and it can be difficult to distinguish between digital art and photography.

At the end of the day, high caliber streamers will still have their normal method of content, i.e. putting the camera in some pool or Jacuzzi to appear scantily clad in front of followers with massive numbers of subscribers and donations per second. But it will no longer be possible to remove all the clothes and show them even partially, the same goes with drawings or other things, they only apply video games in which they are for narrative purposes and of course, the stream is marked for those over 18.

Via: Twitch

Editor's note: Thank goodness they have done that, because many of their partners were close to leaving because of the issue, and in the end it is about money for which they retract all this. Although, it is quite sad that it has reached points that no one would have imagined.