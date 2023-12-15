













Twitch backs down on decision to allow creative nudity | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Some days ago Twitch made some changes to its terms of service. With these, the streaming platform would allow users to make 'artistic nudes' as long as they were not sexually explicit. However, the decision was short-lived as they already retracted

The reason Twitch decided to cancel its artistic nudes was because many users abused the change. Many sought to show parts of their body supposedly for art, but evidently had more erotic goals in mind.. Besides, with some 'arts' it was difficult to determine if it was really a form of expression or something more.

Given the rampage, the company's president published a statement on his social networks. There he said that he considered that they went too far with this permit and that is why they decided to cancel it. In addition, they will be clearer about what will be allowed on the platform and will better monitor the recommendations that reach the main page.

We recommend you: Twitch says goodbye and will no longer be available from 2024

Since some users also took the opportunity to use paintings and nude photographs, Twitch decided to not allow any of these at all. Only those present in some video games will be allowed with some restrictions, but no works created by users. What do you think of this decision?

What are other Twitch bans?

Following its decision to avoid artistic nudity, Twitch returned to sharing the things that cannot be broadcast on its platform. For example, users cannot share videos that show mutilation, extreme injuries, or the death of another person. Nor put links to sites that have this kind of content.

Source: Twitch

Users also cannot transmit pornographic scenes or link to sites that do show them. Regarding clothing, users are not allowed to go out naked or partially naked or in transparent clothing. All to ensure that the platform is an environment where anyone can access.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)