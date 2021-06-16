Apparently the streams hot tube, that is from the whirlpools, they are no longer the phenomenon of the moment on Twitch, undermined by a new wave of great content: streaming ASMR. What do they consist of?

The acronym ASMR stands for Autonomous sensory median response (autonomous response of the sensory median) and is basically the well-being derived from listening to certain sounds that manifests itself in the form of a perceptible tingling on the nape, which goes down to the spine. On Twitch, all this translates into girls in provocative poses that make little misunderstanding noises into the microphone going as far as simulating a fellatio. No wonder many of the streamers (mostly women) who do ASMR are also the ones who do or did hot tube. Let’s call them elective gender affinities.

In the past seven days, the ASMR category has been watched for more than 2 million hours, while the hot tub category has dropped to 1.8 million hours, probably due to the passage of many top streamer to the new trend (think Amouranth with its 3.1 million followers). In both cases, the channels that practice these genres have undergone a huge growth in terms of followers.

ASMR streams are booming

Among the most loved contents of the ASMR streams, the poses with the TikTok leggings in plain sight (they are very tight, needless to say) or the eye contact between the streamer and the audience while the former lick the microphone.