It is worth emphasizing a very special detail, 2020 It caused many traditional businesses to opt for new practices to stay afloat. One of them is Oxxo, which will no longer only seek to keep its stores open, now it wants to offer concerts and gaming through streaming.

Through Oxxo Live we will see all kinds of events; concerts, festivals, stand up, video games and much more. Technically they are entering a business in which they would have a direct rivalry with Twitch, who, apart from showing streaming video games, offers variety, music and even sports.

In accordance with statements by the Corporate Communication of Oxxo, this new platform will offer 100% digital and interactive experiences. The goal will be to offer all kinds of entertainment in one place.

This will be the first event of Oxxo Live

The only doubt that remains for us at this time is limited to the events related to video games that they may have. ¿Oxxo Live will have streamers? Will it be the place to watch tournaments online? There are many questions that we do not know when they will be answered.

Do you want to register in Oxxo Live?

Yes, Oxxo Live sounds nice and all, but how do you sign up? What does it take to get these benefits? The service says you must sign up; They will ask you for a phone number to which they will send you an SMS with a code that you will put on the site. Then you will enter your information such as name, email, date of birth and city.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that, during events, Oxxo Live will have promotions and gifts for the audience. It will be interesting to see how this section will be handled, especially with video games where they could offer codes and other experiences.

What do you think of Oxxo’s offer and its streaming service? Do you think it will be the competition of the other services that you already know? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through social networks.



