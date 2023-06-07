Twitch has apologized for updates made to its branded content policy which have upset streamers across the platform.

Yesterday, the company updated its Branded Content Guidelines that detail what is and isn’t allowed on the platform in terms of branded and sponsored streams, a major way streamers generate extra revenue.

The new rules were met with anger by large swathes of the streaming community, forcing Twitch to apologize and rewrite its guidelines.

Some of the additions include limiting on-stream logos to three percent of screen size and not allowing burned-in video advertisements, display advertisements, or audio advertisements. “Burned-in” advertisements are pre-recorded and embedded directly into a stream.

As a result, streamers will need to amend how they run their sponsored streams, which is crucial as Twitch has refused to change its 50/50 revenue split with creators.

Furthermore, these rules will apply to both event streams (like The Game Awards) and charity streams that use the platform, which could have a major impact on advertising and fundraising. The news comes just days after Summer Games Done Quick, the popular speedrunning charity event, raised over $2m through its Twitch channel.

Streamers have overwhelmingly responded negatively to the amendments.

“This is absolutely atrocious,” said Twitch Partner LowcoTV. “Especially at a time when so many creators are struggling, sponsorships are critical. How dare you try to restrict streamers from making a living. You talk about wanting to grow the pie but it’s clearly just your pie, not that of creators.”

Chess streamer Alexandra Botez said: “Twitch is so desperate to become profitable that they are losing sight of the big picture. They failed to figure out advertising for years and now are trying to squeeze the costs out of creators instead. This is on top of the 50/50 split and new TOS that bans simulcasting.”

“Hey Twitch, how about instead of handicapping what creators make, you help them make more? Seems more logical,” posed streamer MrBeast.

Streamers are still allowed to showcase products in the background of their stream, leading to some more jokey responses.

Content platform OTK Network released a full statement to Twitch, describing the backlash as “the result of what now feels like years of anti-creator policy” and urging the company to reflect on these changes.

Twitch has responded with an apology.

“Today’s branded content policy update was overly broad. This created confusion and frustration, and we apologize for that,” it tweeted.

“We do not intend to limit streamers’ ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors, and we understand that this is an important part of how streamers earn revenue.

“We wanted to clarify our existing ads policy that was intended to prohibit third party ad networks from selling burned in video and display ads on Twitch, which is consistent with other services.

“We missed the mark with the policy language and will rewrite the guidelines to be clearer. Thank you for sharing your concerns, and we appreciate the feedback. We’ll notify the community once we have updated the language.”

Twitch Partner and Ambassador Lil_Lexi has provided further clarification after a meeting between Ambassadors, Twitch staff and executives.

She confirmed that the amendments are being reviewed and has raised with Twitch the need for Ambassadors and community members to be part of decision-making for feedback.

On top of these branding guidelines, a further change has been made to Twitch’s overall Terms of Service with regards to Simulcasting.

It is now against Terms of Service to simultaneously broadcast on another “Twitch-like Service”, specified as “web-based network, platform or service that supports live streaming of user generated content”, without prior permission from Twitch. Mobile-first services (such as TikTok) are allowed.

This rule was already in place for Twitch Partners and Affiliates, but now applies to all streamers.