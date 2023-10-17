Twitch announced the launch of Stories a new feature added to the mobile application designed to allow users streamers to stay in touch with their communities even outside of live shows. In this way, Twitch adapts to other social networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, where Stories have already been present for some time.

What is it about?

Stories are used to stay in touch with the community even when you are away

Stories are short posts that will remain online for a maximum of 48 hours (at least initially). “It’s something new that Twitch decided to introduce following the feedback received from the streamers themselves, who found that the use of multiple apps and platforms to build community loyalty limits the scope of content created live on the service.” In short, it is a way to guarantee daily content even when you are unable to stream.

So, starting today, anyone who has installed the latest version of the Twitch app will be able to see the Stories icon at the top of the page Following. Currently, only partners and affiliates “who have gone live at least once in the last 30 days” can create Stories. Access will not be available to everyone immediately, but will be rolled out gradually over the course of the week. It will subsequently be extended to all other streamers, after Twitch has tested the various security measures that will be adopted, to try to avoid abuse.

Stories can be useful for sending quick messages to the community, such as a notice for the postponement of a live broadcast, or for posting quick photos, clips and emotes. They can also be used to quickly share the best moments of a live broadcast. Additionally, streamers with more than 30 subscribers they will be able to create stories just for them.

Twitch will implement one of its own automatic content scanning, to ensure that no harmful ones are published. “Many new features are planned in the coming months to make Stories even more incredible: poll creation, editing capabilities and much more.” To receive all the news immediately, Twitch recommends constantly updating the application.