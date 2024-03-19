Twitch has a complex relationship with content designed for a more adult audience. In recent years, new “metas” have regularly appeared, that is, sets of strategies designed to show erotic content without however clashing with the platform's regulations. Now, the Morgpie streamers he found a new way to take the situation head-on but using another part of his body: the streaming now takes place directly on his butt.

We have to be honest and admit that it's not something we would ever think of doing, so we can just compliment Morgpie on the idea. We also suspect that this type of content is unlikely to cause problems with Twitch rules, given that there is nothing erotic about it.

The idea is also very simple, given that all you need is a camera that films the southern regions of the streamer and one that shows her face. The green screen is easily applicable on a monochromatic garment and, with a little attention to the lighting conditions, the final result is more than acceptable. Sure, less “endowed” people might have less space to play their content, but it's not the size that matters after all.

It must be said that this type of streaming requires standing to make filming easier: doing it for hours and hours is not easy, especially because moving too much ruins the final content. However, in the Twitch clips circulating online, Morgpie doesn't seem to have too many problems.

Ah, Morgpie was streaming Fortnite. In case you're interested in knowing.