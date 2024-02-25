Is Twitchis Kick have been banned by the National Lottery Association of Turkey, due to the risks associated with encouraging the gamble. As you know, many streamers, even among the most viewed, are financed by gambling companies to encourage the practice among minors.
In 2022, Twitch changed its guidelines regarding the practice on the platform, after the criticism received from some streamers, with Pokimane at the forefront, born from the confession of the streamer Sliker about his scams on viewers to fuel his gambling addiction.
Kick is a platform created specifically to sell this type of content, so much so that it is financed by one of the founders of Stake dot com, a large online gambling platform. In short, whatever you think about it, there is no doubt that gambling represents a large portion of the business of video streaming platforms.
Türkiye's fears
For this reason the Türkiye has decided to ban Twitch and Kick, as reported by journalist Ibrahim Haskoloğlu. The first was Kick, defined as a platform introduced in Turkey specifically to attract young Turks towards gambling.
Two days later the ban also arrived for Twitch, on which an investigation was launched to verify the assertion of some Kick streamers according to which the Amazon platform also presents content related to gambling. We don't know how many chances Twitch has of seeing the ban revoked.
