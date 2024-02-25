Is Twitchis Kick have been banned by the National Lottery Association of Turkey, due to the risks associated with encouraging the gamble. As you know, many streamers, even among the most viewed, are financed by gambling companies to encourage the practice among minors.

In 2022, Twitch changed its guidelines regarding the practice on the platform, after the criticism received from some streamers, with Pokimane at the forefront, born from the confession of the streamer Sliker about his scams on viewers to fuel his gambling addiction.

Kick is a platform created specifically to sell this type of content, so much so that it is financed by one of the founders of Stake dot com, a large online gambling platform. In short, whatever you think about it, there is no doubt that gambling represents a large portion of the business of video streaming platforms.