Twitch has been noted several times for not always being consistent with its policies: there have been many, over time, the cases in which the streaming platform of Amazon he had to change something in his rules, coming to cover streamers who did not respect him but quickly banning other creators without too many compliments.

Among the various remodulations carried out by the platform there are also a series of countermeasures aimed at reducing attempts to hate speech and similar, often and willingly made thanks to a somewhat fallacious artificial intelligence, apparently: title a live “I hate men” it will be quietly contemplated, but writing “I hate women” will make it an invalid title.

The news spread like wildfire that VTuber Shirahiko shared the screenshots on Twitter: the intention was to “make fun of people who write” all men are bad “in the VTuber communities”but she found herself with a bad case of double standards, which soon backfired on the company.

Accused of discrimination, Twitch is intervening on the problem, believed to be a flaw in the machine learning system that has “decided” to ban one word, but not the other, according to a spokesperson interviewed by the source. Both phrases should now be impossible to fit into the livestream title.

