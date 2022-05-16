Twitch And Discord have issued official press releases to respond to the controversy that arose after the Buffalo massacrewhich saw the two platforms involved directly, albeit completely unintentionally.

Let’s recap briefly: on May 14 a white boy named Payton Gendron killed ten people in a city of Buffalo supermarket. A professed white supremacist, thus belonging to the most extreme fringes of the American right, his specific goal was to kill people of color.

Payton Gendron in the photo

Unfortunately Gendron, in addition to being a mad murderer, broadcast the massacre in direct on Twitch and anticipated it with messages on Discord, in one of his servers in which he explained in detail what he would do. The killer illustrated in a 180-page manifesto that he radicalized himself on forums like 4chan and decided to do his extreme act because he believes that white Americans are at risk of ethnic substitution.

Of course, the involvement of Twitch and Discord did not go unnoticed and caused quite a bit of controversy due to the lack of controls, so the two platforms felt compelled to issue some official press releases in which to explain their point of view.

Twitch, which we remember belonging to Amazon, stated that it has a zero tolerance policy for any type of violence and that it works as quickly as possible to avoid any type of accident. Naturally Gendron has been banned for life from the platform and the latter is taking all necessary measures to prevent the content produced from being taken up by others.

Discord on its own said it has opened an investigation into Gendron’s posts, which include gods action plans very detailed. The company also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and stated that it will do all it can to help law enforcement with their investigation.

It is not the first time that an exalted belonging to more radical right stream his exploits. On 9 October 2019, a killer killed two people in a German synagogue, by making a live stream of his gesture on Facebook and, in fact, Twitch.