The top streamer on Twitch Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa made a dramatic confession live, revealing that he is married with a man who has abused and abused her in several ways, not least by convincing her to do the same lives.

The dramatic confession, which sounded almost like a call for help, was made live on October 15, 2022. Currently, the video recording is not accessible from his Twitch channel, but the clips are circulating online on various social media.

Apparently Amouranth’s life isn’t all glitter and happiness

During the live, Amouranth made several accusations against the husband, some even very serious. According to him, the man threatened to kill his dog, control his finances and force her to live stream. Besides, he would even threaten to leave her with nothing.

The abuse they would go on for years. In one clip, the streamer asks her husband why she talked about killing her dog, only to be answered by a male voice: “Leave the house”. The same rumor then mounted on her into a rage at her and started accusing her of lying.

In a second clip, text messages between Amouranth and her husband were revealed, in which the woman continuously comes insulted and called “dumb f ** k”, and threatened repeatedly.

In some answers you can read that the man told her that he threw away some of his things, because she was not doing what was ordered. In others, her streams are called “junk”.

During the live Amouranth also promised to break up with her husband and that his claimed status single is about to become true. Apparently he was the one who ordered her to pretend to be single and engage in live hot tubs.

Amouranth also confessed that she never said she was married, following an order from her husband. According to him, doing so would ruin their business. The stream ended abruptly after a female voice asked her if she had taken her meds.