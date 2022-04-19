Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘Siragusa, the most followed streamer in the world, has announced Streamer Royalea new transmission Twitch of which he will be lead producer who will see several top streamers confront each other in ways not yet revealed.

Amouranth has become very active in recent months with announcements related to her activities as well as being a streamer. Streamer Royale is just the latest of the various innovations that have followed. Moreover, the girl promises that she is only the tip of the iceberg, because she is also about to get more.

The show was unveiled on April 15 and Amouranth was the first to illustrate her role within it. According to what is written, Siragusa has put all of her creative vision into Streamer Royale, which could turn out to be a great idea if the names involved are big enough to attract a large amount of audiences.

Currently, however, it is not clear what the contents of the show will be. The only certainty is that this will start summer. In reality, it is not even clear whether it will be a show on Twitch, as there are no links to follow or direct references. It could also be tied to another streaming platform or classic television, as far as we know.

However, let’s say that this is another step for the emancipation of streamers from video games, towards the formation of a more classic star system.