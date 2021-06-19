Twitch has recently banned several streamers, among which the names certainly stand out Amouranth is Indiefoxx, partners of the platform and well-known influencers who have already caused controversy in the past because of their content.

At the moment Twitch has not publicly disclosed the reasons for the ban, but the most popular hypothesis is that it is all caused by the new meta that is spreading on the platform, namely the “ASMR TikTok Leggings Yoga Meta“, also known as “ASMR Meta“.

ASMR, for the uninitiated, means “Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response“and refers to those videos, focused on specific sounds and noises, which should cause in the user an automatic stimulus, mainly of well-being and relaxation.

On Youtube you can find all kinds of ASMR videos, but the fashion has recently also landed on Twitch, with the aforementioned ASMR TikTok Leggings Yoga Meta, albeit with a small problem: as the name implies, the streamers (or rather, the streamers ) perform live shows of this type in yoga leggings and the ASMR is made with noises of the tongue near the microphone.

The problematic nature of this content caused the anger of several streamers, including very popular influencers, who asked Twitch to step in and moderate this trend, before it caught on even with younger audiences, with all the consequences that this could. to imply.

Looks like the hot tub meta got too low on numbers without the just chatting section carrying it. Time to move to ASMR! Lol what a joke man. – summit1g (@ summit1g) June 18, 2021

Twitch wrote themselves into a corner by playing into the intellectually dishonest rhetoric that they won’t punish “perceived attractiveness” of streamers who make obviously sexual content If they do something, they side with incels, if they don’t, they’re SJWs Ideology> Reality – Zack (@ZackRawrr) June 18, 2021

Real question. What happens when a minor decides to participate in these new @Twitch metas? By Twitch? S standards it? S not considered sexual enough in nature to be removed They are actively opening the door for this to happen on their platform right now. It? S just yoga right? – Sentry (@SilentSentryTV) June 19, 2021

Not long ago, Amouranth and Indiefoxx also did argue for their streaming in the bathtub, which was perceived by many as blatantly sexual and therefore prohibited on the platform.

Twitch’s response, quite late compared to the immediate request for action from users, was to create a separate category dedicated to these types of streaming.

That Twitch has finally decided to put some stakes? Amouranth, Indiefoxx and the other ASMR streamers have been permanently banned, or will they return?

