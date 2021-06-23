Streamer Natalia Alinity Mogollon explained why she thinks the Amouranth and Indiefoxx bans won’t stop the sexual content up Twitch. Indeed, in a certain sense they will favor them, if the platform does not take more decisive initiatives.

The streamer’s logic is flawless and starts from her personal experience (she was banned for accidentally showing a breast during a live stream). We read from his vivid words:

“Twitch’s punishments for sexually suggestive content are too mild and do not deter streamers from overstepping the line.

From experience, having accidentally violated the guidelines on sexual content, I can tell you that the amount of advertising you receive from the suspensions more than compensates for the lack of revenue of the three-day ban. It’s a great vacation, with free promotion while you rest, and even more promotion when you’re back online.“

Alinity then specified that she does not want to take sides in favor of certain contents, but only to say that Twitch must decide whether or not she wants them on the platform and act accordingly with the right firmness. Then he gave an example of the gap between punishments: Why do three DMCAs lead to a permanent ban, while three violations for sexual content don’t? In short, we need tougher punishments, otherwise it makes no sense to even try to fight the phenomenon.