By now the contents generated by artificial intelligence are a reality that we have to deal with, but the problems are not lacking. For example, a channel was recently launched Twitch Of SpongeBob run by AI, called ai_sponge, starring some of the best known characters of the series such as Patrick, Sandy and Spongebob himself. Unfortunately the AI ​​on some occasions seems to have lost control. Now he risks being banned because the characters, completely 3D, so much so that they seem to come out of a video game, have started talking openly about sex.

In one of the episodes, Spongebob asked Patrick if he ever had a threesome. At first Patrick didn’t seem to understand the meaning of the word, but then he admitted he did it with Sandy. In another clip Patrick asked SpongeBob to have sex with him. Later there were other dialogues on the subject. Considering Twitch’s strict guidelines in this matter, we imagine that the fact will not go unnoticed.

AI can generate similar situations

The regulation in fact he says:

To keep our community healthy, users may not post, upload, request, offer, or link to pornographic or sexually explicit content, and may not offer or solicit sexual content for money, services, or anything of value.

For example, it is not possible to show or promote [avviso sul contenuto]: Explicit, simulated, or implied oral, anal, and vaginal sex, including extended audio suggesting sex/masturbation/orgasms, such as moans and moans

Overt, simulated, or implied personal or mutual masturbation, including groping or massaging the genitals

Exhibition of sexual body fluids

Sex on the phone, sex via chat or interactions with other people or chat for the creation of sexual content

Advertise or solicit services of a sexual nature, including prostitution, escort services, massage of a sexual nature, and videotaping of sexual activities

The point, however, is another. This is the second such incident to happen with AI-generated content. The first was AI Seinfeld and his transphobic jokes. In case similar incidents multiply, Twitch could even block this type of content, at least until the technology is safe enough to avoid similar situations.