Twitch And one of the most popular live streaming platforms in the worldWhere million of people they watch and create various types of content, such as video games, music, art, sports and more, but what can and cannot be shown on Twitch? What are the rules that creators must follow to avoid fines or suspensions?

Twitch has some community guidelines which establish what is allowed and what is prohibited on the platform, and which are based on the principles of safety, respect and inclusion, among these guidelines, there is a policy on sexual contentwhich seeks to balance the needs and preferences of a global and diverse community.

Twitch's sexual content policy prohibits (became a ban for less than 48 hours) sexually explicit content, such as nudity, sexual activity, sexual violence, and sexual exploitation, as well as Limit sexually suggestive contentsuch as those that emphasize body parts, use provocative gestures or language, or simulate sexual activity.

What happened to Twitch in the last 48 hours

On December 13, 2023, the streaming giant has updated its nudity and clothing policyintroducing clearer and more detailed criteria on what is considered appropriate or inappropriate to wear during broadcasts, furthermore within the statement it also specified that artistic nudity, such as body painting, is allowed if the creator has an educational intention , artistic or scientific, and whether it follows certain rules, such as covering the genitals and nipples.

This change seemed to be good news for the thriving community of artists on Twitch, who could use the human form in their art, but alas, things didn't quite work out that way. In fact, starting this morning, the platform he cancelled changes to artistic nuditystating that some creators had abused this exception for creating content that violated the new policy.

The reason for this about-face can be attributed to the creators who were eager to push the new boundaries and “create content that violated our new policy”said the Twitch CEO Dan Clancyunderlining that the platform has “worked quickly to remove that content and issue channel controls.”

The CEO also stated that they hadn't considered how realistic some “fictionalized nudity” might seemespecially considering that AI imaging is now so sophisticated that it can be difficult to discern what is a real photograph and what has been artificially generated.

Citing concerns from both the company and the community, Clancy said Twitch has realized that “we have gone too far with this change”admitting that “Digital depictions of nudity pose a unique challenge”.

That being the case, it has decided to revert to its previous policy, where depictions of real or imagined nudity are not permitted, regardless of medium, however the remaining portions of the new sexual content policy updates will remain in place.

This episode shows how Twitch is an ever-evolving platform, which tries to adapt to the needs and expectations of its communitybut which also faces challenges and dilemmas.

How can freedom of expression and creativity be guaranteed, without encouraging or tolerating inappropriate or offensive content? How can we define what artistic nudity is, and how can it be distinguished from sexual nudity? How can we keep up with new technologies, which can create illusions or manipulations?

These are some of the questions that Twitch and its users will have to continue to ask and answer.

