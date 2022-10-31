Adriana Chechik returned to broadcast after the bad incident at TwitchCon 2022, when she broke two vertebrae due to a serious lack of input to the organization of the event. Twitch. Well, the former hard actress wanted to show the public the scar back surgery.

As we have reported, Chechik had to operate twice to remedy the serious injury: they had to insert her into her back two 25 cm metal rods with eight screwsand the size of the scar speaks volumes.

Sadly, the streamer revealed that she only found out she was pregnant when they had her routine check-ups ahead of her surgery, and she had to terminate her pregnancy as a result to be able to operate.

We imagine that Adriana Chechik will legitimately do it it causes to the organizers of the event for the lack of checks in relation to the foam pit in which it was launched, which was evidently lacking the minimum safety criteria for such an attraction, made on purpose for people to dive in.

Moreover, in the last few hours, testimonies relating to other accidents happened with the same dynamics, in particular a girl who suffered a knee sprain after throwing herself into that same foam pit.