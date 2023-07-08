Stories will last 24 hours and appear on the Twitch mobile app, similar to other social media.

The Stories are coming in October and will be following the Twitch Community Guidelines to make sure everything is handled properly. You can see a snippet of the presentation in the tweet below.

Twitch has unveiled that it will introduce new features to the video streaming platform. Let’s talk about Stories, the Discovery Feed and other news interesting. The whole thing was announced during the TwitchCon event in Paris.

Twitch’s Discovery Feed and more

For what concern Discovery Feeds, it’s a scrolling page in the Twitch app that displays small clips from streamers whether they’re live or not. The goal is to improve the platform’s visibility, as viewers can easily swipe to find new streamers. Streamers will then be able to tag their clips as favorites, which will be prioritized in the Discovery Feed.

“We’re not building the feed to compete with TikTok. We don’t want to build a platform where people come and consume the feed for an hour a day,” said the product VP. Jeremy Forrester.

“We want to use elements like short content and user interface that people are familiar with, to help streamers make grow their community of live streams. For us, the livestream will continue to be at the heart of everything Twitch does.”

“Many streamers need to actively encourage their Twitch viewers to follow them on other platforms in order to continue communicating with them. We will provide a more comprehensive solution,” Forrester added.

“But we don’t want to compete with Instagram on Stories or TikTok on short videos. We want to help increase streamers’ livestreams and help them engage with their communities.”

A new feature coming later this month will display a countdown for advertisements in the chat box, alerting both the streamer and viewers of an incoming announcement. Also, this can be postponed or moved forward if the time is inconvenient, such as during a chat or a key moment.

Another upgrade is the ability for i moderators to share with each other comments on why an account was banned. This is one more way for moderators to ensure the safety of streamers, in addition to shared ban information.

There Alerts function updates will now be integrated with Shield Mode, which means streamers can prevent inappropriate warnings from appearing (e.g. during a hate raid) by activating this mode.

Finally, an update of Guest Stars will allow streamers to collaborate and broadcast together. Up to five streamers will be able to join together, while simultaneously live on their own channel.

We also remind you recently that a new record of contemporary spectators was reached at 3.4 million.