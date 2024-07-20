The landscapes of theOklahoma as a background, some tornado chasers as protagonists, natural disasters and fast-paced rhythms as background: welcome inside Twistersin theaters from July 17. Presenting itself as a sequel to Twister from 1996, the disaster movie directed by Lee Isaac Chung and created by the producers of Jurassic World conquers critics, starring Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell And Anthony Ramos.

History

Kate has always had a great passion for meteorological events and his instinct for understanding when climate change is about to occur never fails. Since he was young he has dreamed of being able to governing tornadoeswould like to be able to weaken them, and for this reason he tries with a group of friends to carry out his scientific project. The event ends badly, however, only her and a boy from the group, Javi, they will survivewhile the rest will be overwhelmed by the tornado.

Five years later we see the girl in New York working at the Meteorology Center national, has changed her life and no longer returns home, devastated by her past. Here Javi will suddenly join her to convince her to return to Oklahoma and help him tame the tornadoes like many years before. Kate, hesitant, he returns to his homelanddriven by the desire to be able to help all those inhabitants who repeatedly suffer the effects of natural disasters. Getting back to work, he will meet the crazy tornado chaser tayleralso a famous YouTube star. Despite an initial conflictbetween the two will be born an interesting connectionwhich will lead to resolving the girl’s inner doubts and finding a solution to these catastrophic tornadoes.

The actors

A action thriller that keeps viewers glued to the screen, hoping every time that these gigantic tornadoes do not annihilate the protagonists. actors are very good: Daisy Edgar-Jones’ freshness alternately shows its mature side and that from intrepid little girlwe notice a heavy lightness through his eyes, as if he doesn’t stop dreaming but now he does it in a more conscious way. Then there’s Glen Powell, who makes us laugh like never before, playing the typical American cowboy that everyone is crazy about, the handsome guy who actually hides an unexpected sensitivity. And finally Anthony Ramos, the most centered of allthe nostalgic and the good of the story, as his blue eyes and his angelic face well express.

Climate Change

It should not be underestimated that they chose to produce this film right now, in a period where the Climate Change is becoming a very sensitive topic. The story in fact sends a message to all viewers: nature must be respected before it finally rebels against us. Man can hardly overcome the powerful meteorological wave in the sky, and the United States is an example of this. Here, tornadoes continue to occur very frequently today, destroying entire villages and causing much inconvenience. In the film, the suspense is therefore very intense, thanks to these real references and through the use of crazy special effects and soundswe are immersed in these whirlwinds of air in a very realistic way and we perceive their power also visually. The director could perhaps have pushed the pedal more on the environmental issue, giving the product a little more depth.

Romantic Notes

Then there is the love storywhich always remains suspended so as not to risk becoming the central element of the film. Yet it is perceived and It cuddles us gently, calming our fears. Fears that are also the main driving force of the whole story: they are in fact what unite Kate, Tyler and Javi, everyone united by the desire to defeat their fears facing something bigger than themselves. The desire to feel strongto be able to help the world, to be able to say to themselves that they have made it. Straight on their path, they do not give up until the last second, accepting and admitting their fears out loud.

A word then also for the soundtrack which helps you immerse yourself in the right atmosphere from the very beginning country pop music and rhythmic. Choices that go well together the wild races with the jeeps and the strong hurricanes coming, reconciling with the dynamic rhythm and explosive of the film.

So what can I say… a film that is eighty percent pure entertainment, but which cannot be missed in the summer: if you are curious, it is at Cinema waiting for you!