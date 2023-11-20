J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of Twisted Visions. The art of Junji Ito, artbook dedicated to the master of horror. Premiered at Lucca Comics & Games 2023the book will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from November 22nd at the introductory price of €25.00.

Let’s discover together all the details released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Twisted Visions. The art of Junji Ito

The extraordinary artbook of the master of J-Horror arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores

Milan, 20 November 2023. J-POP Manga presents Twisted Visions. The art of Junji Ito, the first artbook entirely dedicated to the famous master of J-horror. The collection includes plates, both in black and white and in color, taken from the author’s most famous works such as Tomie, Thrill and other stories, Lovesick and other stories, but also illustrations prepared on commission, totally unpublished for the Italian public. The volume was previewed at Lucca Comics & Games 2023 and arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from November 22nd!

The art of Junji Ito, the legendary master of J-horror whose imagination gave life to masterpieces of terror such as Tomie, becomes the protagonist of a splendid book of illustrations for the first time. With over 130 images, both black and white and colour, marginal notes with the author’s comments and an exclusive interview with the mangaka, Twisted Visions presents itself as a real pearl in the panorama of Japanese artbooks.

Twisted Visions. The art of Junji Ito it is a very rich collection full of all the horrors and monstrous fantasies they have rendered Junji Ito a cult manga artist, winner of the most prestigious international awards including an Eisner Award and an Honorary Award at the Angoulême Festival. The volume is further enriched by the comments that the author dedicates to each table and by an exclusive interview in which the sensei talks about his inspirations, techniques and working method. An artbook not to be missed for all horror manga lovers!

Twisted Visions – the Art of Junji Ito

Single volume

Format – 17×24 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 148, B/W + Color

Price – €25.00