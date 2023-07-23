FromSandra Kathe close

With refutable misinformation and half-truths, the conservative party PP in Spain is also in the last few days before the elections to vote.

Madrid – With severe criticism of the policies of left-wing head of state Pedro Sánchez, warnings of potential election manipulation and a clear one Approaching the extreme right in the country the conservative PP politician and top candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo wants the early ones Spain elections decide for themselves – and in places is always based on the strategies of the US Republicans. Current election polls indicate that the calculation of the 61-year-old could work out. Even if it already seems clear that Feijóo will be dependent on the right-wing populist party Vox if he wins the election.

After electoral successes at municipal level, it has already caused unrest in some places in Spain because it has banned rainbow flags, declared war on feminism and regional independence efforts and propagated Catholic fundamentalism. According to a report by the German Press Agency, Vox itself may have lost votes compared to the 2019 election result – possibly in favor of the People’s Party’s convergence course. Representatives of left-wing parties have been vociferously warning of the consequences of an election result for a governing coalition of PP and Vox for weeks.

Conservatives and right-wingers in Spain: Campaign methods reminiscent of US Republicans

In conservative circles, on the other hand, the election victory seems to be so certain that the top candidate even has his Participation in a last TV duel canceled and instead, according to a news magazine report Mirror already fueled doubts about the reliability of the post. Due to the unusually early election date for the early elections, this has to transport several million postal ballots – but has repeatedly confirmed that Spaniards who vote by post because of the summer holidays have no fear of problems with the mailing.

The ousted Republican US President was similar in the 2020 election donald trump who also fueled mistrust of the legitimacy of the elections in advance, in order to be able to use this as an argument in the event of an election loss. This resulted in the march of violent Trump fans in the US capital on January 6, 2021, who stormed the US Parliament building. In Spain, too, rumors have been circulating for weeks and disproved fake news on social media, which claimed, for example, that voting by post on July 23rd from the holiday destination was not possible at all, such as the online news channel euronews reported.

Elections in Spain: rumors of possible electoral fraud are making waves

In addition, this reports Editorial Network Germany (RND) also about fake material distributed on Twitter, which is supposed to suggest alleged attempts at fraud by Spanish election officials or postal workers. Feijóo, who himself was once a postal director in Spain, then called on all postal workers at a rally to “deliver all postal ballots on time” – “regardless of your superiors”. Criticized for this statement, Feijóo relativized in the exclusion that he did not want to speak of electoral fraud, but simply wanted to address the high workload due to the many postal votes.

The incumbent head of state Pedro Sánchez had called for the early Spanish elections after the opposition parties had performed surprisingly well in regional elections in May and Sanchez’ left-wing alliance had lost a great deal of political influence. Now the left-wing head of government is warning that the EU’s fourth-largest economy could be “thrown back by five, ten or even forty years”. The country is currently considered one of the most progressive countries in Europe and its economy is comparatively crisis-proof and robust. (saka with dpa)

