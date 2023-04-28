One day after word of its US air date began to circulate, Sony’s Twisted Metal live-action television series has received its first trailer.

More accurately, today’s first look is being described as an “official teaser”, which probably does a better job of managing your expectations. It’s short on action-and pretty much anything at all you might think of when you hear the words “Twisted Metal”-but it does introduce Anthony Mackie in his starring role of him.

Mackie, you might recall, plays a “motor-mouthed outsider” who’s offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. We don’t get to see much of that in today’s teaser, but there es a vaguely amusing musical bait-and-switch, a bit of aerial footage, and thankfully – given the video game series’ vehicular combat roots – at least one shot of a car with some guns stuck to the front.

Twisted Metal official teaser.

And, as the brief trailer concludes, we also get a tiny tease of the Twisted Metal TV show’s take on the post-apocalypse, concluding with the smallest of glimpses of the video games’ iconic, clown-faced antagonist Sweet Tooth, here voiced by Arrested Development’s Will Arnett.

Mackie and Arnett will be joined by a cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell, working to a script penned by Cobra Kai’s Michael Jonathan Smith, who’s also serving as show runner on the series.

Twisted Metal is set to premiere on 27th July in the US via the Peacock subscription channel. There’s no word on an international release as yet, but Peacock is available via Sky and Now in the UK, suggesting that’ll be where it eventually show up over here.