Recent leaks have claimed that Sony is working on a new game Twisted Metal to accompany the next TV series.

While early rumors indicated that the developer of Destruction AllStars, Lucid Games, would develop the game, a recent report stated that this was no longer the case and that the project had been transferred internally to one of Sony’s first-party European studios.

It seems that Firesprite The newly acquired – which is also working on Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR2 – will be the studio responsible for the game’s reboot. As noted recently on ResetEra, Matt Southern joined Firesprite as game director.

Until recently, Southern worked at Lucid Games, where he was the director of Destruction AllStars. Previously, he also worked on multiple MotorStorm projects and was also involved in the development of DriveClub.

Given Southern’s past experiences, it looks like Firesprite could be the studio responsible for a Twisted Metal revival.

Source: Gamingbolt.