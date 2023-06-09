As part of Summer Game Fest, we were given a fresh look at the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series.

Will Arnett, who is voicing Sweet Tooth in this adaptation, introduced the new trailer, which sees Anthony Mackie squaring off with the series’ clown-faced killer in an arcade. Actually, maybe those are slot machines.

It’s all pretty awkward, if I am honest. Sweet Tooth pushes Mackie’s John Doe up against a cabinet and makes him sing along with him as the two share back and forth quips. But, it is what it is, as you can see for yourself below.

Sounds like you have trust issues.

Twisted Metal will be a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, with Peacock calling it a “high-octane action comedy”.

Mackie and Arnett will be joined by a cast that includes Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, as well as Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell. They are all working to a script penned by Cobra Kai’s Michael Jonathan Smith, who’s also serving as showrunner on the series.

Twisted Metal is set to premiere on 27th July in the US via the Peacock subscription channel. There’s no word on an international release as yet, but Peacock is available via Sky and Now in the UK, suggesting that’ll be where it eventually shows up over here.