Another one TV series taken from an intellectual property of PlayStation seems to have had a great success. In fact, according to the latest reports, video streaming service Peacock is delighted with the results of Twisted Metalwhich made the top 5 in its series, including Bel Air and Poker Face.
The data provided concern the involvement of users, who have seen on average at least three episodes per single session. In the first programming weekend, the series was watched for a total of 400 million minutes, becoming one of the original series most viewed during that weekend (Twisted Metal is available from July 27, 2023).
Another hit for PlayStation
In short, after HBO’s The Last of Us series, we are facing a new success for Sony’s intellectual properties, which are obviously very suitable for being transformed into films and TV series.
Twisted Metal is a series of extreme racing games where armed and armored cars go head-to-head in battles to the last bolt. Created by David Jaffe and launched in 1995, it hasn’t seen new chapters since 2012, so much so that the arrival of the TV series took everyone by surprise. Who knows if this result will push Sony to do something about it.
