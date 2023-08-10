Another one TV series taken from an intellectual property of PlayStation seems to have had a great success. In fact, according to the latest reports, video streaming service Peacock is delighted with the results of Twisted Metalwhich made the top 5 in its series, including Bel Air and Poker Face.

The data provided concern the involvement of users, who have seen on average at least three episodes per single session. In the first programming weekend, the series was watched for a total of 400 million minutes, becoming one of the original series most viewed during that weekend (Twisted Metal is available from July 27, 2023).