It’s definitely not a secret; sony is looking to bring its own exclusives Playstation more iconic also on other platforms and, seeing the results of the recent television series of The Last of Us, the idea is also quite profitable. To accompany the now famous TV series published by HBO extension and the slightly older film by Uncharted it seems that the next project from Sony to come to life will be the previously announced television series of twisted metal that, with a cute image posted by the streaming service Peacock on his Twitter page he reveals to us the official date of the premiere of the series.

Twisted Metal will air on Peacock starting next July 27th and will have as protagonist Anthony Mackie who, from the furrowed skies wearing the armor of Falcon in the’Marvel Cinematic Universenow finds himself whizzing along the asphalt in the role of an unfortunate courier tasked with transporting a mysterious package in the dystopian expanses of emptiness that characterize the post-apocalyptic world of video games.

The series was written by Michael Jonathan Smithscreenwriter of Cobra Kai and together with the aforementioned Anthony Mackie will also see work Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Haden Church (Spider Man 3), And Neve Campbell (Scream). At the moment there is no other news regarding the series but a new teaser trailer is scheduled for the next few hours.