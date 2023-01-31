Among the various film and television productions of Sony PlayStation there could also be the TV series Of twisted metalwhich has been in production for some time and which should be practically by now ready to launch.

The idea that the series could be arriving in the course of 2023 comes from a tweet from Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, responsible for the various adaptations of gaming intellectual properties into TV series and films. In a tweet that is dedicated to the Gran Turismo film, which is also on its way and of which we recently saw the first teaser trailer, the producer reported that “PlayStation Productions is taking an elevator this year, you can’t see me, but also the my head is on fire”.

The rather bizarre tweet is followed by two emoticons with a clown face and a flame, which seem to be clear references to Sweet Tooththe creepy clown with a burning head who has become something of a symbol of the series.

This suggests a direct reference to the Twisted Metal TV series, and the fact that it is mentioned in a sentence talking about this year’s productions suggests that its release falls in 2023. On the other hand, the filming on Twisted Metal should be finished by now, so most of the production should be complete.

We therefore await further information on the series in question, which will have Anthony Mackie as the protagonist, as well as Stephanie Beatriz and Neve Campbell in the cast.