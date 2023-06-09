sony seems to be more than willing to bring as many franchises Playstation possible on the small and big screen and one of the next television series produced by the company has already been known for a while that it will be twisted metal. In the first trailer of the series we have already got to see Anthony Mackie at work but, during the Summer Game Fest, the focus is on the actor of the new Captain America it was even greater.

In fact, we could see the protagonist John Doe grappling with a violent confrontation with the iconic clown intent on killing him. Will Twisted Metal manage to be as successful as the other PlayStation adaptations? We just have to wait to find out.