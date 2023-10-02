A little over a month ago, the long-awaited Twisted Metal series finally premiered, which has performances that critics liked at the time, and video game fans have also been making noise about it. However, something that has not been liked is the fact that it was only released in certain selected countries, something that has fortunately changed these days.

Through the platform of HBO Max Without prior notice, the first of its chapters was released on October 1, and that means that each of these segments will be released every Sunday until the end of the season in question. It will be something similar to The Last of Usa series with the same schedule that managed to keep casual and video game enthusiasts entertained.

The series gives us the following synopsis:

Twisted Metal follows a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

It is worth mentioning that this series is one of the works that will continue for more collaborations between big brands like Prhyme or Netflix to adapt their video games in a new format, we have already confirmed that the same will happen with God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. So users interested in this type of product still have a journey to enjoy.

Remember that the chapters of Twisted Metal They will be arriving weekly HBO Max.

Via: HBO

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to keep an eye on this series, although in my case I will wait until it is fully launched on the platform. The truth is I’m not interested in paying more than a month for a membership that I’m hardly going to use.