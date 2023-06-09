Now is simultaneously the strangest and yet most logical time for a television series of Twisted Metal. The vehicular combat game, which debuted in 1995, is as twisted and “1995” as there is, drinking Mountain Dew, impersonating Mortal Kombatand probably for that reason, there hasn’t been a new installment in the series since the reboot of ps3 in 2012.

Yet here we are, on the edge of the series of Twisted Metal of Peacockdeveloped by the team behind deadpoolwritten by Michael Jonathan Smith of Cobra Kaiand starring the new Captain America of Marvel, Anthony Mackie. In the first clip of the series, which premiered during the streaming of Summer Game Fest 2023we see exactly what the series has to offer in our first look at sweet tooththe franchise’s iconic killer clown, played by professional wrestler Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett, who also produces the series.

According to the creators of the game Twisted MetalDavid Jaffe and Scott Campbell, in the twisted and incredibly entertaining mini-documentary Twisted Metal: The Dark Past (which, as we all know, was included as a bonus feature in the edition Twisted Metal: Head-On: Extra Twisted Editiono of 2008), the idea of Twisted Metal it came to them during a classic heavy traffic in Los Angeles, when they imagined how twisted it would be if they could use missiles to clear the cars and find freedom.

The rest is a ridiculous story, despite some difficulties: originally, sony I wanted to change the concept of Twisted Metal to a pizza delivery game, and after finally convincing the company to pursue a more twisted violent concept, sony japan I had countless notes. Late in development, Campbell said, Japanese executives wondered if car guns could shoot fruit and vegetables. That was not well received. A homicidal clown doesn’t eat fruits and vegetables, he eats blood! Jaffe and Campbell eventually got their way, and the rest is history rated “M” for mature.

Here its trailer:

The series arrives on July 27th exclusively for Peacock. In Latam, the launch platform has not yet been mentioned.

Via: Peacock